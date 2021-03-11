Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 301 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $280.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average of $244.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock valued at $591,044,931. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

