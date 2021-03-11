Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.10 ($0.22), but opened at GBX 17.90 ($0.23). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 177,630 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29. The company has a market capitalization of £38.51 million and a P/E ratio of -19.48.

About Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

