Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares in the company, valued at $823,283,220.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00.

MRNA stock opened at $130.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

