Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.20 billion and approximately $931.04 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.82 or 0.00506624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00072468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00581093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001896 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,448 coins and its circulating supply is 22,591,642,346 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.