Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $220.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,613,780 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

