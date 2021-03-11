Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $148,000 Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTT stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $527.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

