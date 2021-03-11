Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.99 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $170.64 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,822.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.16 or 0.00967631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.00337120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00027272 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 392,961,162 coins and its circulating supply is 375,987,068 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

