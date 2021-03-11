Starbase (STAR) Trading 46.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $383,647.31 and $3,769.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

