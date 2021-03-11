Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Shares of STRR opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.