Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 292.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

