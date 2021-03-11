Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 58159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.38).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

The stock has a market capitalization of £661.11 million and a P/E ratio of 34.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.93.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

