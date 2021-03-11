Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 58159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.38).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £661.11 million and a P/E ratio of 34.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.93.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.