Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 11th total of 865,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

