Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in February

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 11th total of 865,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
