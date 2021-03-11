StableUSD (USDS) Price Down 1.2% This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039408 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

