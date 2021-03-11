SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 6.4%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.84. 1,386,187 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,003,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SRAX alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.