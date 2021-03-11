Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.64 and last traded at $273.58. Approximately 2,421,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,806,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.33.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

