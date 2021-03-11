Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Splunk by 74.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 92.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $315,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

