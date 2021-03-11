Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of SRC opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -528.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

