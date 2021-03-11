Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNMSF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.