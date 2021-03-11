Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $3.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. 7,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,424. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $482.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249 over the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

