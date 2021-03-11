Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SPVNF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,811. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
