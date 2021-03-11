Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPVNF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,811. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.