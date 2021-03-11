SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.7% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 45,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.66. 589,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,637,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

