SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 710,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 435,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

