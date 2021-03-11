South Jersey Industries’ (SJI) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after acquiring an additional 807,229 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

