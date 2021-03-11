Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SHC opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

