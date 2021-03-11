Sotera Health Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sotera Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sotera Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

