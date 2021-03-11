Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONVY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.24. 23,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

