Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%.

NASDAQ SONM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

