Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the February 11th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,997,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Solar Energy Initiatives
