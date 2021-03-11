Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the February 11th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,997,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

