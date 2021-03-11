Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SOHU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SOHU opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.13. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

