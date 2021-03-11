Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 1,209,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,469,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

