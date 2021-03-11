Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 671.4% in February

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the February 11th total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

In other Socket Mobile news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCKT stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.