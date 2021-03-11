Societe Generale Lowers Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) to Sell

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.06.
Inventiva Company Profile
