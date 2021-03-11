Societe Generale Lowers Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) to Sell

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

