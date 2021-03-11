SnowSwap Price Reaches $66.82 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $1.79 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $66.82 or 0.00117899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00521429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00066096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.00532513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00074953 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,117 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

