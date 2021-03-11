Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $5,855,716.41 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNOW traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,801,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,451. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

