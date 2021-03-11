SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Cap of $9.20 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $339,213.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,990.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.38 or 0.03195859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.72 or 0.00354916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.00978110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.40 or 0.00390068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00336850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021655 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

