Slow Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.