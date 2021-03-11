Slow Capital Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $241.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.95. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares in the company, valued at $102,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

