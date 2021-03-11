Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

PSA stock opened at $238.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.