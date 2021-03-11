Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

