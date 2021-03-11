Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,377,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.