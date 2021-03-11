Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

