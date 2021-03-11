Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.42

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 223245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.84 million and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Timothy Sheehan bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at C$44,405.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

