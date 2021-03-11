SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs Sells 41,020 Shares of Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SKYW opened at $57.47 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

