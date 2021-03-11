Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $4,343,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 72.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

