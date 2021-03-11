Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 60,410 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,410 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $370.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.92. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

