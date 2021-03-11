Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,109 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kellogg by 157.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.