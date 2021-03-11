Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 209,812 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 228.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,812 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

