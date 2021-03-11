Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,158 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 251,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

