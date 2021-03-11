Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.78 ($127.97).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €107.20 ($126.12) on Monday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €114.60 ($134.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.03. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.