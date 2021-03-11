SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $10.79 on Friday. SiriusPoint has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

